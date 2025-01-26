South Carolina suspends DJ who controversially played song to troll LSU, Flau’jae Johnson

University of South Carolina athletics said Sunday it suspended the DJ who played a song to troll the LSU Tigers women’s basketball team and its star Flau’jae Johnson after the Gamecocks’ win in their pivotal matchup.

No. 2 South Carolina topped No. 5 LSU, 66-56, on Friday night. The Gamecocks’ win ended the Tigers’ undefeated streak to start the season.

South Carolina’s official DJ, DJ T.O., played the instrumental version of Camoflauge’s “Cut Friends.” Camoflauge was shot and killed in Savannah, Georgia, outside Pure Pain Records while he was walking his son. He is the father of Flau’jae Johnson and the shooting occurred six months before she was born, according to NOLA.com.

DJ T.O. reshared someone’s post about the song on Instagram and wrote “My bad” with a cry-laughing emoji.

Flau’jae is a rapper in her own right and has dedicated her career to her late father. She called out the DJ on X.

“I’ll take my L on the chin, but this just nasty behavior. Nun funny bout that,” Johnson wrote on Saturday.

South Carolina then addressed the incident.

“We are addressing Friday night’s inappropriate in-game song selection and subsequent Instagram post by the DJ who is hired to work our women’s basketball games,” the school said. “Her actions were understandably upsetting to Flau’jae Johnson and her family and disrespectful to the LSU program and fans. Conference rivalries and passionate fan bases should only serve to enhance sports, not be used to target individual players personally.

“We regret that it came to that in our venue after a game that saw both teams capture the level of national attention that women’s basketball has earned and we apologize to Flau’jae, her family and LSU.

“As a result of her actions, DJ T.O. will be suspended for the next women’s basketball home game, and we will meet with her to provide further education on our expectations of her in the future.”