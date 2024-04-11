South Carolina star Kamilla Cardoso sidesteps question regarding Dawn Staley’s transgender comments

Ahead of their national championship game against Iowa, South Carolina head coach Dawn Staley was asked by OutKick’s Dan Zaksheske about her thoughts about transgender participation in women’s sports.

“I’m of the opinion of, if you’re a woman, you should play. If you consider yourself a woman, and you want to play sports or vice versa, you should be able to play. That’s my opinion. You want me to go deeper?” she said.

When asked whether she thought “transgender women should be able to participate in women’s college basketball,” Staley responded, “Yes.”

“That’s the question you want to ask, I’ll give you that. Yes, yes. So, now the barnstormer people are going to flood my timeline and be a distraction to me on one of the biggest days of our game, and I’m OK with that. I really am,” she added.

It wasn’t that much of a distraction, as the Gamecocks completed their undefeated season by winning the title game.

In a celebratory event at a South Carolina Raising Cane’s, Kamilla Cardoso was asked by Fox News Digital what she made of her head coach’s comments, which she brushed aside.

Cardoso ignored the question at hand, and seemed to reflect on the event at the food chain.

“Just enjoy the moment, have fun, just stay together, just have fun,” Cardoso said.

In a follow-up email after the Zoom interview, again asking her thoughts on Staley’s comments and whether she agreed with them or not, Fox News Digital was told Cardoso may not be “available to respond.”

Staley received much criticism from commenters after what she said in her press conference.

“Dawn Staley knows perfectly well that men’s basketball is a totally different sport than women’s basketball,” OutKick contributor Riley Gaines said. “That’s obvious by the speed of the game, the size of the ball … the sheer amount of layups compared to dunks when a player gets a fast break.

South Carolina state Rep. Adam Morgan wrote, “Our tax dollars shouldn’t fund people and programs pushing these embarrassing ideologies that contradict SC values.”

