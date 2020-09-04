South Alabama gets first road win since 2017 behind Desmond Trotter, Jalen Tolbert

South Alabama wide receiver Jalen Tolbert put on a show Thursday night against Southern Miss as college football returned in its limited capacity amid the coronavirus outbreak.

Tolbert started the game with a 73-yard touchdown catch. Tolbert broke three would-be Southern Miss tacklers for the score and put the Jaguars up early in the game. He would score again later in the third quarter. He finished the game with six catches for 169 yards and two touchdowns.

“The whole fall camp we stressed making plays, doing what we have to do, winning our one-on-ones,” Tolbert said after the game, according to AL.com. “The quarterbacks, Des and Chance, they did a great job, gave us a chance throwing the ball. We continued to do what we were doing in practice and it paid out for us.”

South Alabama won the game, 32-21.

Tolbert’s teammate Jalen Wayne also had a big game. Wayne had six catches for 101 yards. Kawaan Baker had four catches for 82 yards.

South Alabama quarterback Desmond Trotter was 16-for-27 for 299 passing yards, two touchdowns and he threw two interceptions.

South Alabama picked up its first win of the season and their first road win since 2017.

Southern Miss quarterback Jack Abraham was 22-32 for 314 yards. Frank Gore Jr. led the way with 32 rushing yards on 12 carries, and Tim Jones had six catches for 139 yards.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.