Son of NBA Hall of Famer John Stockton, other American basketball players flee Ukraine amid Russian invasion

Michael Stockton, the son of former NBA Hall of Famer and Utah Jazz legend John Stockton, is back in the United States after leaving Ukraine last week over fears of Russia’s pending invasion, according to a report.

The 32-year-old American basketball player was in his first season with Budivelnyk, the Ukrainian Basketball SuperLeague team based in Kyiv. His agent told USA Today Sports on Wednesday that he left the country last week to return to his home in Spokane, Washington.

Teammate Archie Goodwin, who played for the Kentucky Wildcats before being selected by the Oklahoma City Thunder 29th overall in the 2013 NBA Draft, also left the country just days before Russia invaded Ukraine.

His agent Eric Fleisher told the outlet that the team informed the players that “everything is going to be OK,” but playing abroad has shown that when tensions are building, it’s best to leave.

“The team kept saying, ‘Everything is fine, everything is going to be OK,'” he said. “Having been through similar situations in Ukraine and Israel in the past when there was a conflict, there is a timeliness and build-up, and it was clear to me it was time to leave. The more knowledge you have, the easier it is to sift through what’s real and not real. I said to Archie, ‘It’s time to leave.'”

NBA insider Keith Smith estimated some 40 American basketball players have played in Ukraine this year. One agent told him Wednesday that they “breached contract, but we got out guys out of there.”

The sporting world has been impacted significantly by Russia’s wide-ranging attacks on Ukraine. UEFA stripped Russia of hosting the Champions League final set to be held on May 28 and Formula One dropped this season’s Russian Grand Prix at Sochi.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.