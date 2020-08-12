Some Power 5 conferences have yet to postpone college football, rest of fall sports season

The SEC, ACC and Big 12 have yet to announce plans to postpone their fall sports schedules in the wake of the Big Ten and Pac-12 putting their fall schedules on ice.

The three other conferences now face pressure to make a decision one way or the other.

“I look forward to learning more about the factors that led the Big Ten and Pac-12 leadership to take these actions today,” SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey said in a statement Tuesday. “I remain comfortable with the thorough and deliberate approach that the SEC and our 14 members are taking to support a healthy environment for our student-athletes. We will continue to further refine our policies and protocols for a safe return to sports as we monitor developments around COVID-19 in a continued effort to support, educate and care for our student-athletes every day.”

The ACC said the conference “will continue to make decisions based on medical advice, inclusive of our Medical Advisory Group, local and state health guidelines, and do so in a way that appropriately coincides with our universities’ academic missions.”

“The safety of our students, staff and overall campus communities will always be our top priority, and we are pleased with the protocols being administered on our 15 campuses,” the statement continued. “We will continue to follow our process that has been in place for months and has served us well.

“We understand the need to stay flexible and be prepared to adjust as medical information and the landscape evolves.”

While the Big 12 didn’t specifically give a statement on the Big Ten or Pac-12, sources told ESPN that the conference plans to play football in the fall.

Regardless of what the conferences do, the coronavirus threat isn’t going away. Some of the country’s top programs have already been affected by the illness.

Alabama, LSU, and Clemson have already reported positive coronavirus tests within their teams. At least 30 LSU Tigers players were reportedly in quarantine.