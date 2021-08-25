Urban Meyer has faced a fair amount of criticism in his first year as an NFL head coach but one league insider is now saying that some of the Jacksonville Jaguars players “aren’t thrilled” with his coaching techniques.

CBS Sports NFL Analyst Pete Prisco revealed on “The Da Show” Tuesday that he’s heard that some players aren’t fans of the tactics Meyer brought with him from his days as a successful college football coach.

“He’s got to change a few things. He brought a bunch of college-like things to the program, which I don’t necessarily agree with,” Prisco said.

“And I’ve heard some of the players aren’t thrilled with him either, including having a microphone on the field – one of his assistants on the field during practice with a boom mic, telling everybody to hydrate and hustle and get to the next period,” he added.

Meyer received some criticism with his handling of the quarterback situation but that issue was quickly resolved on Wednesday when the Jaguars announced that No. 1 overall draft pick Trevor Lawrence would be the team’s starter in Week 1.

Prisco called Meyer a “work in progress” but didn’t dismiss him entirely.

“He’s been a good football coach everywhere he’s been. It’s a lot different when you recruit guys to your school and have a bunch of the top players than it is trying to build something. So, it’s going to be a challenge. I’m not giving up on what he can do in his first two games. I don’t think that’s fair to him or the quarterback. But they’re not off to a good start.”

Meyer is likely hoping to avoid what happened to Nick Saban, who similarly left his college coaching career when he took over the role of head coach for the Miami Dolphins. After a dull 15-17 record with the Dolphins, Saban joined Alabama where he’s cemented himself as one of the most successful college football coaches.