Social media speculates that Julian Edelman may have briefly unfollowed Tom Brady on Instagram

Patriots star wide receiver Julian Edelman appeared to briefly unfollow former teammate Tom Brady on Instagram Tuesday after news broke that Rob Gronkowski was joining his ex-quarterback in Tampa Bay, FL., according to multiple reports.

Users on the social media platform noticed the move, although soon after, Edelman appeared to be refollowing Brady.

Others online noted the search feature that locates usernames isn’t always accurate. Throughout the saga, Brady was still following Edelman, according to Boston’s WEEI radio station.

This offseason hasn’t been kind to Edelman who lost both Brady and Gronkowski to the Sunshine State in recent weeks.

The Patriots announced on Tuesday they had agreed to trade Gronkowski and a 2020 seventh-round pick to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers for a 2020 fourth-round pick, according to Fox Sports Jay Glazier earlier on Tuesday. The move reunited the previously retired tight-end with his former quarterback in New England.

After news broke on the trade, Twitter poked fun at how Edelman might be feeling a bit lonely without his ex-teammates. The trio had won three Super Bowls together during their time in New England.

Edelman has recorded 599 catches for 6,507 yards and 36 touchdowns during his 10 seasons with the Patriots, winning Super Bowl LIII MVP honors in the team’s comeback victory against the Atlanta Falcons.

