Social media erupts as fellow players rank Caitlin Clark 9th-best All-Star guard: ‘These girls are laughable’

Social media were on fire when it was revealed that Caitlin Clark received the ninth-most votes among other WNBA All-Stars for the top guard.

There are three voting groups for the WNBA All-Star process: fan rank, media rank and player rank for the guards and frontcourt players. While Clark was first in fan votes (receiving over 1 million and crushing her own record from last year), and third among the media, her fellow WNBA players ranked her ninth among the guards.

Clark finished second among all players largely because fan votes accounted for 50% of the votes to determine starters – Dallas Wings rookie and No. 1 overall pick Paige Bueckers took the top spot.

Clark has been injured and has struggled lately, going just 13-of-47 from three-point territory in her last three games and missing six of the Indiana Fever’s 16 games this season.

However, lots of social media users said it was more evidence of jealousy of the NCAA’s all-time leading scorer.

“They guard her like she’s prime [Michael] Jordan, celebrate trying to hurt her and downplay her impact any chance they can… The W is so full of ELITE LEVEL haters and they just don’t even hide it anymore,” Barstool’s Kayce Smith wrote on social media.

“She’s easily the best player in the league. These girls are laughable,” another wrote.

“What a funny league filled with petty and jealous women. They hate her but she’s single-handedly the reason they are all making more money. A simple thank you would probably be a good start. What a clown show this league is,” added another.

Robert Griffin III, who noted that the votes were averaged, said, “so that means some players purposely voted her out of the top 15 for her to land at #9,” and told the players to “stop hating.”

“When Jordan, LeBron [James], Patrick Mahomes, Lamar Jackson, Usain Bolt, Tom Brady and [Lionel] Messi came on the scene, everyone didn’t like them but they recognized their greatness and respected it while competing their butt off to stop them. They didn’t vote them low on purpose,” Griffin III wrote in an extensive post.

“To vote her 9th when she gets full court pressed, body slammed and excessively fouled by every team she faces? That’s not 9th best guard treatment… That’s the clearest sign of hate for Caitlin Clark there could be… Players are supposed to get it right more than the fans and the media because they know what it takes and what it looks like.. Some WNBA players are letting their jealously of Caitlin Clark get in the way of greatness for the entire WNBA. The only question I have is why. Can we have an honest conversation about it? Why do you think some players don’t respect, hate or are jealous of Caitlin Clark after all she has said to support them?”

One social media user posted a comparison of Clark’s stats to Natasha Cloud’s, who was ranked fourth among her peers.

Clark is averaging 18.2 points, 8.9 assists, five rebounds and 1.6 steals over 33.3 minutes per game this season. Only the Phoenix Mercury’s Alyssa Thomas has more assists per game (9.3), and she’s touched the hardwood in 12 contests this season.

Clark and Minnesota Lynx leader Napheesa Collier will be this year’s All-Star captains.

