SMU’s horse mascot causes unfortunate delay in team’s game vs Navy

An American Athletic Conference matchup between SMU and Navy faced a delay on Friday night after the Mustangs’ animal mascot defecated on the field as it ran from one end zone to midfield.

Video from the game showed SMU’s horse handlers guiding the animal down the field and the horse doing its business while it galloped. According to football analyst Warren Sharp, the game between the two teams was delayed for more than 15 minutes while workers cleaned up the poop.

The incident occurred with 10:40 to go in the third quarter and SMU leading 19-14.

Peruna IX is the official mascot for SMU. The black miniature stallion took over as the team’s mascot in 2011 exactly 11 years ago to the day of Friday night’s incident. According to the school, the tradition began in 1932 when football coach Ray Morrison and band director Cy Barcus agreed a small black horse would make a good mascot for the school.

“Since then, Peruna I traveled by city cab while in New York City for the Fordham game,” the school’s website said. “He later killed the Fordham goat mascot with a swift kick to the head when he wandered too close. Peruna V stayed in Chicago’s posh Stevens Hotel but showed his wilder side when he kicked out his boxcar stall while traveling to Lubbock for an SMU-Texas Tech game.”

The horse is named after a “popular over-the-counter alcohol-laced tonic known for its kick.”

Meanwhile, the game between SMU and Navy marched on.

SMU would pick up its third win of the season, 40-34. Tanner Mordecai had three touchdown passes and one more on the ground.

Navy’s Tai Lavatai had two touchdown passes and another two on the ground.

SMU improved to 3-3 on the year. Navy fell to 2-4.