Sky’s Chennedy Carter whistled for flagrant foul after smacking former teammate Marina Mabrey

Chicago Sky guard Chennedy Carter is back at the center of controversy.

In the first quarter of the Sky’s game against the Connecticut Sun on Aug. 23, Carter was assessed a flagrant foul after she came into contact with her former teammate Marina Mabrey. Carter was playing defense in the post, when Mabrey spun into the 25-year-old Sky star.

Carter then hit Marbery on the arm and also appeared to smack her in the face in an apparent effort to block the shot.

Marbery remained on the floor with her hands over her face for several moments after the play. The training staff attended to Mabrey as she was in visible pain and laid on her back on the court.

Referees reviewed the play and upgraded the foul to a flagrant-1.

Mabrey appeared to grow unhappy with her situation in Chicago at some point this season, and the franchise granted her trade request in July.

Earlier in the day, a social media video appeared to show many of Mabery’s former teammates giving her the cold shoulder during a pregame shootaround.

Some observers suggested that the awkward exchange pointed to an underlying beef, particularly between Carter and Mabery.

Mabrey also seemed to take a jab at her former team in July, which possibly added to the intensity heading into Friday’s game.

“[I’m excited to] be on a championship team or someone that can compete for a championship. . .That’s gonna be something I’m not used to. I’ve never been in an environment like that, so I’m excited,” Mabrey told a reporter during WNBA All-Star weekend last month.

Charter has now committed four flagrant fouls this season.

Carter also made headlines in early June when she was assessed a flagrant-1 for a hard foul on Indiana Fever rookie Caitlin Clark.

Carter made a basket late in the third quarter. She then shifted to defense and began guarding Clark, who was attempting to get open to receive the inbound pass.

But Clark never touched the ball, as Carter delivered a shoulder check, which knocked the Fever star to the hardwood. Referees initially whistled Carter for a common foul, but the WNBA later reviewed the play and upgraded it to a flagrant-1 violation.

Clark then went to the free throw line. She spoke to ESPN once the quarter ended and said the sequence of events were part of basketball.

“Yeah, that’s just not a basketball play,” Clark said. “But you know, I’ve gotta play through it, that’s what basketball is about at this level. I thought we’ve been really physical, we’ve missed some bunnies around the rim, so hopefully those fall in the fourth.”

The Sun went on to defeat the Sky on Friday. Chicago has dropped three of their four games since returning from the WNBA’s break for the Paris Olympics.

