Sky’s Angel Reese takes aim at ‘delusional’ fans who ask to be flown out to games

Chicago Sky forward Angel Reese appeared to have a message for anyone who thinks she or any of her teammates are flying people out to their games – they are “delusional.”

Reese made her remarks in a video on social media.

“Let me just say something … I just want to say one thing. The delusion of thinking of gonna fly any of y’all out … Yeah, that’s all I’m gonna say,” Reese said. “The delusion of thinking any one of us are flying y’all out … be for real. Thank you.”

The video went viral after Reese narrowly missed out on extending her double-double streak against the New York Liberty. The streak ended at 15 games.

The rookie finished with eight points and 16 rebounds. The Sky tried to get Reese the ball in the closing moments of the game, but she was guarded by four Liberty players as the team fell 81-67.

Reese is the lone WNBA rookie averaging a double-double with 13.5 points and 12 rebounds per game. She is also averaging 1.5 steals and 0.4 blocks per game as well.

Reese was named the WNBA Rookie of the Month for June and was voted to the All-Star Game. She will team up with fellow Rookie of the Year candidate Caitlin Clark for the first time as the All-Stars face off against Team USA.

