Sky’s Angel Reese sinks half-court shot in friendly competition at WNBA All-Star practice

An WNBA All-Star Game practice turned into a friendly competition among the top players in the league, including Angel Reese and Caitlin Clark.

Reese and Clark were at the Footprint Center with the rest of the All-Stars to practice a day before their game against Team USA. At the end of practice, Reese and Clark squared off in a half-court shooting competition.

A video from The Sporting Tribune’s CEO and founder Arash Markazi showed Clark stepping up to the line and missing her shot. Reese chucked up a shot, and the ball went in.

Reese and her teammates went wild as Clark’s Indiana Fever teammate Aliyah Boston made her attempt.

Reese and Clark are All-Stars for the first time. The Fever star said Friday their emergence was a big moment for women’s sports, not just basketball.

“I definitely think it’s much more than women’s basketball. I think you look across the board at all women’s sports, and people are really invested in it and show up for it,” Clark said. “Obviously, women’s basketball has kind of been at the forefront of all of it. And for good reason, as it should across the board, whether it’s college women’s basketball or the WNBA. The talent level has been really good.”

Both players have showcased their talents and made their marks on history. Clark set a WNBA record with 19 assists in a game, while Reese set the record for most consecutive double-doubles in a single season.

“I never would have dreamed that I would have been playing in the All-Star Game as a rookie,” Reese said.

Clark and Reese are just the tip of the iceberg in the rookie class.

Los Angeles Sparks forward Rickea Jackson is averaging 11.4 points per game, while Washington Mystics forward Aaliyah Edwards and Sky center Kamilla Cardoso are also playing 20-plus minutes per game and averaging nearly 10 points per game.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

