Sky upset WNBA-leading Lynx behind Angel Reese’s latest double-double

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Entering Saturday, the Minnesota Lynx had lost just three times, but they lost their fourth game Saturday afternoon.

Chicago Sky teammates Angel Reese and Kamilla Cardoso each posted a double-double as Chicago upset Minnesota 87-81.

Reese ended the day with 19 points and 11 rebounds for her eighth consecutive double-double. She now has 14 double-doubles this season. Cardoso, the Sky’s center, finished with 17 points and a career-best 15 rebounds.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Rachel Banham knocked down three 3-pointers and finished with 12 points for the Sky. Courtney Williams hit two free throws to trim Minnesota’s deficit to 75-73 before Cardoso made a pair of free throws and Lynx coach Cheryl Reeve was called for a technical foul.

ANGEL REESE EXTENDS DOUBLE-DOUBLE STREAK WITH SEASON-HIGH 24 POINTS IN SKY’S WIN OVER SPARKS

Banham hit the ensuing free throw, and Michaela Onyenwere added a pull-up jumper along the baseline to make it 80-73 with five minutes left in the game.

Collier hit a triple that made it 82-79 with less than three minutes remaining in regulation, but Atkins answered with a pull-up jumper, and the Lynx got no closer.

The Sky entered Saturday’s game with a 1-10 record this season against teams .500 or better. The victory over Minnesota marked just the second time this year Chicago logged back-to-back wins.

Napheesa Collier had 26 points, eight rebounds, five assists, three steals and three blocks for the Lynx. Kayla McBride added 17 points, and Williams scored 13.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Collier missed the first of two free throws late in the third quarter to break her franchise record of 54 consecutive made free throws.

Minnesota has lost two of three for the first time this season. The Lynx won’t have to wait long for a chance at redemption. The Lynx play the Sky again Monday.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.