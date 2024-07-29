Simone Biles will push through calf injury, compete in all 4 events at Olympic team finals

Simone Biles will compete in all four events of the Paris Olympics team finals on Tuesday night despite suffering an apparent calf injury during the qualification round.

Biles hobbled off the floor after she appeared to injure her calf in warmups. She managed to power through the injury and score points in the final three events of the round. Trainers taped up her left foot before she competed in floor, vault and the uneven bars.

U.S. coach Cecile Landi gave some good news about Biles’ injury. She said the injury was minor and that there were no plans to sideline her for the Olympics.

“I can’t express it,” Landi said. “I’m really proud of her and what she’s been through and what she’s showing the world what she’s capable of doing.”

Biles will go last for the U.S. in vault, floor exercise and balance beam. She will be second on the uneven bars.

Jordan Chiles, who finished fourth in the all-around during qualifying behind Biles, Brazil’s Rebeca Andrade and Suni Lee, will also compete in all four events.

Biles is one of the most decorated American Olympians of all time. Her bout with the twisties in the Tokyo Olympics sparked a larger conversation about mental health as she missed some key events.

The gymnastics team final is Tuesday and the individual all-around is Thursday.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

