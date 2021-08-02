Simone Biles is set to compete on the balance beam after pulling out of three individual finals at the Tokyo Olympics.

Biles and Suni Lee are supposed to compete in the balance beam event on Tuesday. USA Gymnastics confirmed both competitors will be in the event finals.

“We are so excited to confirm that you will see two U.S. athletes in the balance beam final tomorrow – Suni Lee AND Simone Biles!! Can’t wait to watch you both!” the organization tweeted.

Biles skipped the vault and uneven bars after she stunned the world pulling out of the team all-around and individual all-around, citing mental health reasons.

“After further consultation with medical staff” Biles withdrew from the two events and will continue to be evaluated for the balance beam and floor exercise finals, USA Gymnastics said in a statement Saturday about the bars and vault. “We remain in awe of Simone, who continues to handle this situation with courage and grace, and all of the athletes who have stepped up during these unexpected circumstances.”

Biles finished in seventh place with a 14.066 in her balance beam qualification round. Lee finished in third place with a 14.022.

China has three competitors who could medal in the final apparatus event: Guan Chenchen, Tang Xijing and Lu Yufei. Romania’s Larisa Andreea Iordache and Canada’s Elsabeth Black will also compete for a medal.

Biles won a bronze medal on the balance beam in the 2016 Games.

The Associated Press contributed to this report