Simone Biles slams fans for disrespecting NFL husband Jonathan Owens: ‘Respectfully, f— off’

Simone Biles has had enough of the jokes at her husband’s expense.

The gymnastics star, who will likely be making her third Olympic appearance at the Summer Games in Paris, posted a message to Instagram over the weekend snapping back at those criticizing her husband, Chicago Bears safety Jonathan Owens.

“I’m going to quickly address this, the joke was never a joke! Y’all are blatantly being disrespectful to my relationship & my husband. So I’m gonna go ahead & say this one time. Respectfully, f— off,” she wrote in a post on her Instagram Stories.

“If you keep commenting or tweeting at me I’m just going to block you. Simple as that. And no I don’t need to touch grass or whatever tf y’all suggest…”

“[For] everyone else that supports us, we love y’all so much,” she continued.

Biles’ comments followed a post on social media where she thanked Owens for his support after winning the U.S. Classic on Saturday.

“My whole heart,” she wrote in a caption, “the best supporter, I couldn’t ask for a better husband.”

However, social media users kept referring to Owens as “Mr. Biles.” The comments stem from an interview Owens gave on “The Pivot” podcast back in December where he claimed he did not know who Biles was when they first connected online, through the celebrity dating app Raya.

The comments rubbed fans the wrong way, and social media erupted with posts supporting the four-time Olympic gold medalist. However, Biles has previously spoken out in defense of her husband.

During an appearance on the “Call Her Daddy” podcast in April, Biles said she was in the room during Owens’ interview and took no issue with his comments.

“I thought everything was okay, and then I go on Twitter and everybody’s like, ‘divorce this man, he’s mean,'” Biles said on the podcast, noting that the public got it all wrong. “He’s the sweetest, he praises the ground that I walk on. Truly, I’ve never met a man like him.”

The latest interaction with social media users comes amid Biles’ long awaited Olympic return.

After withdrawing from competition in the 2020 Olympics because of a bad bout of the “twisties,” Biles shined in the U.S. Classic on Saturday, posting an all-around score of 59.500 – nearly two points clear of runner-up Shilese Jones.

“I was just happy to be back out there, get through those nerves again, feel that adrenaline,” Biles said. “I can’t really complain how the first meet back was.”

