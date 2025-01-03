Simone Biles says competing in 2028 Los Angeles Olympics would be ‘greedy’

Fans might have already witnessed Simone Biles’ last dance.

Biles dominated the 2024 Olympics in Paris over the summer, winning three gold medals and one silver medal to become the most decorated U.S. gymnast in Olympic history.

But fans hoping to see her compete in what might be her final Olympics as the Games return to America in 2028 may be disappointed to learn that Biles isn’t set on making an appearance.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Speaking to Sports Illustrated after being named their “2024 Sportsperson of the Year,” Biles said she believes returning to the Games after seeing so much success makes her “greedy.”

“If you go back, you’ll be greedy. Those are the consequences. But that’s also your decision to decide,” she said in the interview. “What sacrifices would be made if I go back now? When you’re younger, it’s like, prom, college. Now it’s like, starting a family, being away from my husband. What’s really worth it?”

SIMONE BILES SPORTS CUSTOM JONATHAN OWENS OUTFIT TO BEARS’ FINAL HOME GAME

Biles is married to Chicago Bears safety Jonathan Owens. The couple tied the knot in April 2023 and have since been pictured supporting one another at their respective events.

Owens signed a two-year contract with the Bears in March 2024 after spending one season with the Green Bay Packers. He was excused from the start of training camp this summer to support his wife as she went on to make history at the 2024 Paris Olympics.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

As Biles moves into this next chapter in her life, she indicated to Sports Illustrated that returning to the Olympic stage in 2028 would be a longshot.

“I’ve accomplished so much, there’s almost nothing left to do, rather than to just be snobby and to try again and for what? I’m at a point in my career where I’m humble enough to know when to be done.”