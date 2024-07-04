Simone Biles says Bears allowing her husband, Jonathan Owens, to skip training camp practices for Olympics

Gymnast Simone Biles is returning to the Olympics this year, and her husband, Chicago Bears safety Jonathan Owens, will get to watch in person.

As expected, the seven-time medalist qualified for the games after winning at the U.S. Olympic Trials over the weekend.

But it had been unclear whether Owens could attend the games in Paris since NFL training camp begins at the same time.

But the Bears offered Owens some excused absences to travel overseas, Biles revealed to USA Today.

“The Bears are actually granting him a couple days off from training camp, so he’ll be there, yes,” Biles said. “For just a short little time.”

It may be a short while, but Biles and Owens won’t forget this time in Paris as she looks to add to her illustrious resume. It will also be the first time Owens can attend the Olympics in person to watch his wife.

COVID-19 restrictions during the Toyko Olympics in 2021 prevented Owens from seeing Biles, who pulled out of the women’s team final and four individual finals after that due to a case of the “twisties,” where a gymnast’s body and mind are out of sync.

The twisties are gone for Biles, who has publicly acknowledged battling her mental block. Not only is she expected to medal in this year’s Olympics, but many believe she should take gold in Paris because of how dominant she’s been over the past year.

As for Owens, he will be battling for a roster spot with his third NFL team after signing a two-year, $4.75 million contract with the Bears.

In 17 games with the Green Bay Packers last season, Owens registered 84 combined tackles, one fumble recovery for a touchdown, one sack and three passes defended.

His first four seasons in the NFL were with the Houston Texans, which he joined as an undrafted free agent in 2019.

