Simone Biles reveals 1 question that’s ‘really gotta stop’ being asked to Olympic athletes

Simone Biles is just trying to soak in the moment.

Biles has further cemented her legacy as one of the greatest gymnasts of all time after she took home the gold medal in the women’s vault final on Saturday, marking her third gold medal of the 2024 Paris Olympics.

Biles is just the second woman in Olympic history to win the vault twice, having claimed top of the podium at the 2016 Summer Games in Rio.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

However, these are her third Olympic Games – only five people have competed in four.

Biles will be 31 by the time the Los Angeles games come around, and while she’s shown no signs of slowing down in Paris, that’s certainly considered “elderly” in gymnastics.

But again, Biles is still rewriting the history books, and just wants to enjoy it. So, she took a subtle shot at, perhaps, the media and just about everyone else who asks a specific question.

USA SPRINTER NOAH LYLES WINS FIRST OLYMPIC GOLD IN EPIC MEN’S 100M FINAL

“you guys really gotta stop asking athletes what’s next after they win a medal at the Olympics. let us soak up the moment we’ve worked our whole lives for,” the now seven-time Olympic gold medalist posted on X Sunday.

She won gold in the women’s gymnastics all-around team final earlier this week, to move past Shannon Miller to have more Olympic medals than any other American gymnast with eight total. But on Thursday, Biles went for more hardware in the women’s individual all-around, clinching her sixth gold medal with a dazzling floor exercise routine.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

It sure remains to be seen what Biles’ future holds, and it is intriguing to wonder what is next, considering her continued dominance.

But one can’t blame her for wanting to take it all in.

Fox News’ Paulina Dedaj contributed to this report.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.