Simone Biles powers through apparent injury to nail Yurchenko double pike at Olympics, earns top scores

Simone Biles is as tough as nails and if it wasn’t apparent before Sunday, she made it crystal clear.

Biles may have been dealing with a lower left leg injury, but it didn’t stop her from performing the Yurchenko double pike in the vault on Sunday at the Paris Olympics.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Biles then nailed the Chung to solidify her spot in the vault finals.

As she walked back to her team on the sidelines, it was clear – Biles was dealing with an ankle or a calf injury. She hobbled back to pack up her things to move to the next event.

She appeared to suffer an injury while warming up for the floor exercise as smiles from completing her balance beam routine quickly turned to concern.

LIVE UPDATES: PARIS OLYMPICS CONTINUES WITH SEVERAL MEDAL EVENTS ON THE SCHEDULE

Biles was heard telling her coaches she tweaked something around her lower calf or the high part of her ankle. Trainers checked out her ankle and taped it up tight before she competed in the floor exercise. She was able to power through the floor exercise and vault.

“I’m gonna need a wheelchair,” Biles said aloud after warming up for vault.

All eyes were on Biles as she returned to Olympics competition three years after suffering through the twisties. She scored a 14.733 on the balance beam, 14.600 on the floor exercise, 15.33 on the vault and 14.433 in the uneven bars.

Biles was nearly flawless during her uneven bars routine and smiled big after sticking the landing.

Even with the apparent injury, she was still the best on Team USA in those disciplines.

Barring anything unforeseen, Biles will likely try to power through the injury once again once the finals occur later in the week.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Biles and Suni Lee qualified for the women’s all-around. Lee hit a 14.866 on the uneven bars to edge Jordan Chiles for the final spot in the final competition.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.