Simone Biles admitted Monday some of the pressure to perform at the Olympics has gotten to her as she prepares for the medal stages of her events.

The superstar gymnast had an off first round as Team USA finished behind the Russian Olympic Committee (ROC) in the qualifiers. She wrote on Instagram she’s found it difficult to brush off the pressure that comes with being among the faces of Team USA.

“It wasn’t an easy day or my best but I got through it. I truly do feel like I have the weight of the world on my shoulders at times,” Biles wrote. “I know I brush it off and make it seem like pressure doesn’t affect me but damn sometimes it’s hard hahaha! The Olympics is no joke! BUT I’m happy my family was able to be with me virtually. They meant the world to me.”

Biles finished her round first in vault and first in the all-around competition, but those were the only categories she was tops in at the end of the day. She was eighth in the uneven bars, third in the balance beam and second in the floor routine.

The 24-year-old top gymnast fell all the way off the mat following a tumbling pass on her floor exercise. She then took three major steps back on her dismount. She will be in contention for the major events and will have a helping hand in how the team finishes.

The U.S. finished the qualifying round in second place behind the ROC with a total score of 170.562. The ROC finished with 171.629.

The women’s team final will take place Tuesday.