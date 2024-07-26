Simone Biles nails difficult vault, sticks perfect landing during Olympics training session

American gymnast Simone Biles looks more than ready to represent Team USA at the 2024 Paris Olympics.

Biles, the most decorated gymnast of all time, gave an early look at what fans – and competitors – can expect to see from her when the women’s gymnastics qualification rounds begin this weekend.

During podium training at Bercy Arena on Thursday, Biles nailed her signature Yurchenko double pike vault – a complex and difficult vault named after Biles in 2023 after she became the first female gymnast to land it during international competition.

USA Gymnastics shared a video of Biles’ “unreal” vault, in which she walked off the mats smiling after sticking the landing.

“Is she even human,” one person wrote on social media in response to the slo-mo of Biles’ vault. “She is amazing.”

According to NBC Sports, the vault has a skill rating of 6.4 because of the difficulty in landing it. This means if Biles is able to repeat Thursday’s performance in competition, it could easily put her in medal contention.

“We’re all breathing a little bit better right now. I’m not gonna lie,” gymnastics coach Cecile Landi said of Biles after Thursday’s session, via the Olympics website.

“The whole team, you know, [the vibe] is bright. It’s the Olympic Games… The rings are everywhere, you know? So we feel much better. The girls feel good. We feel good.”

On the eve of the Games opening ceremony, a confident Biles is a reassuring sight for Team USA fans.

Biles’ last showing in the Olympic Games came to an unfortunate end after she withdrew from competition following a bad bout of “the twisties.” She pulled out of several competitions to focus on her mental health but still returned for the balance beam, where she would win bronze.

Women’s gymnastics qualifying rounds begin Sunday at 3:30 p.m. ET.

