Simone Biles’ mesmerizing Olympic performance leaves NFL legend Tom Brady in awe

Future Pro Football Hall of Famer Tom Brady is the most accomplished player in NFL history. Simone Biles is the most decorated American gymnast of all-time.

This week, the two legendary athletes were in the same building, with Brady sitting in the stands admiring Biles’ greatness. Biles had already earned three gold medals prior to her final pair of events at the Paris Olympics.

Biles competed in the women’s individual floor exercise and balance beam events on Monday at Bercy Arena.

2024 SUMMER OLYMPICS: LIVE UPDATES

Brady, who sat near the first row with his daughter, Vivian, seemed to experience a range of emotions as he reacted to Biles’ mesmerizing feats during the competition.

SIMONE BILES EXCEEDS HER OWN EXPECTATIONS AT PARIS OLYMPICS WITH 4 MEDALS

Brady’s jaw dropped as Biles leaped, flipped and nailed her landings.

At one point, Brady appeared to say “wow” as he was left in awe.

Biles, who ESPN named the seventh-greatest athlete of the 21st century, managed to exceed expectations during her impressive run at the 2024 Summer Games.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

She will bring home gold medals for her performances in the team, all-around and vault. Brady witnessed Biles take the podium with a silver medal this week after the floor exercises.

Biles’ achievements in France brought her Olympic medal count to 11, which is the most by an American gymnast in Olympic history.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Biles entered her last two events with an opportunity to tie the record for most Olympic gold medals by any female athlete in any sport. However, she fell during her beam routine. Despite the somewhat tepid ending to her run at the Summer Olympics, Biles still has plenty of reasons to be proud.

“I can’t be more proud of how I’ve done,” Biles said on Monday. “I’m 27 years old walking away from [these] Games with four medals to add to my collection. Not mad about it.”

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.