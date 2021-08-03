Simone Biles was set to return to Olympics competition on Tuesday morning in the balancebeam event finals after withdrawing from three events over mental health reasons.

Dominique Moceanu, who won a gold medal in the team final at the 1996 Atlanta Olympics for Team USA, told KNX 1070 NEWSRADIO on Monday Biles wouldn’t be going out there to compete without having a handle on whatever was bothering her last week.

“I think whatever Simone’s heart is telling her to do, and if she has a hold of every aspect of safety when it comes to going up out there on the competitive floor, I think that she can definitely do this and if she feels like she can get a handle of it this is why she’s going out there. It has nothing to do with you or me,” Moceanu told the station.

“All eyes have been on her for a really long time. She hasn’t lost a competition in so many years. She’s had the world really watching her since 2016 and even before that…She has nothing to prove to any of us.”

Biles said she opted out of events last week because her mental health wasn’t right and she wasn’t going to risk her safety if she didn’t have her head in the game.

The Texas native won a silver medal in the team final even while she opted out after the vault event.

Biles is set to be back on the balance beam at 4:50 a.m. ET.