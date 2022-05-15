Sidney Crosby, Tristan Jarry return to Penguins’ lineup for Game 7 vs Rangers

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Sidney Crosby and Tristan Jarry were both in the starting lineup for the Pittsburgh Penguins on Sunday night in Game 7 against the New York Rangers.

Crosby suffered an upper-body injury on hit from Rangers defenseman Jacob Trouba in the second period of Pittsburgh’s Game 5 loss. He returned home to be evaluated further and was out for the Penguins’ loss in Game 6. He is set to start to avoid a collapse and move on to the next round of the playoffs.

Crosby has two goals and seven assists in the series. He’s +2 while on the ice.

Jarry has been out since April 15 with a lower-body injury. He hasn’t made any appearances yet in the playoff series and Pittsburgh is going to need him to stymie the Rangers in the most pivotal situation of the season.

He played in 58 games for the Penguins this season and had a .919 save percentage along with a 2.42 goals against average. New York has scored four or more goals five times in the series against Louis Dominque and Casey DeSmith.

Richard Rackell had also been hurt for the Penguins and he was announced for the Penguins’ second line. He’d been out since getting injured in Game 1.

The Penguins were last in a Game 7 in 2017 – the last time they won the Stanley Cup. In the Eastern Conference finals that year, Pittsburgh topped the Ottawa Senators with a 3-2 overtime victory in Game 7.

The winner plays the Carolina Hurricanes in the conference semis.