Sidney Crosby is closest thing sport has to Michael Jordan, Hockey Hall of Famer says

An athlete being the next Michael Jordan or the closest thing to the former Chicago Bulls superstar is one of the highest forms of compliments they could receive during their careers.

Pittsburgh Penguins star Sidney Crosby received the comparisons from Hockey Hall of Famer Mark Recchi on Thursday. The former right-winger told Sportsnet that Crosby is the closest thing to Jordan that hockey has.

“Obviously, there’s some great ones along the way, but in terms of the work ethic, I heard somebody say Sidney, and Sidney’s probably about as close as you’re gonna get, except he’s not as confrontational as Michael Jordan was, it seems like,” Recchi said. “Sid’s work ethic is the hardest, the teammates have no choice but to follow.”

While Crosby’s accolades sure resemble Jordan, it’s not the reason why Recchi said Crosby is Jordan-like.

“Our practices are unbelievably fast. When we get new guys in, they’re not used to practicing at that pace and it takes them about three weeks to a month to catch up to that pace, and Sid leads the way every day,” said Recchi, who played with Crosby from 2005 to 2007 and is now an assistant coach for the Penguins.

“After practice, he tries to get better at something every day. It’s almost, like, lead by example: ‘Guys you gotta stick with me and follow along and do the things I’m doing and we’re gonna get there.’”

Crosby has been among the best NHL players since he came into the league as an 18-year-old in 2005.

He’s won three Stanley Cup titles with the Penguins and two Hart Trophies – given to the league MVP. He’s made it to eight All-Star Games and won the Conn Smythe Trophy twice for being the MVP of the Stanley Cup final.

He’s led the league twice both in goals and points.