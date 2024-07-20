Si Woo Kim records historic ace at British Open

Four-time PGA Tour winner Si Woo Kim is now a part of history at Royal Troon after making the first hole-in-one of this year’s British Open.

After a rather up-and-down day with calmer weather conditions than he had in the first two rounds, Kim aced the 17th hole, a 238 yard par 3 dubbed “Rabbit” by Royal Troon’s website.

According to the Tour, it is the first hole-in-one on the 17th hole at the 10 editions of the The Open Championship played at Royal Troon.

“I wasn’t happy with the 17th on Thursday,” Kim said, via the tournament’s website. “I made a double, and I made a three-putt again yesterday. Finally, I got the hole-in-one, so I think I like it now.”

Kim’s ace is also the longest hole-in-one made in Open history, out-pacing Frank Lickliter II, who sank a 212-yard ace at Royal Lytham & St Annes in 2001, according to Reuters.

“My caddie told me you’d better hit hard with a 3-iron,” Kim continued. “So I did, and as soon as I did, the contact was good. I saw the ball go over the fringe, and thought that must be maybe inside 20 feet.”

“I took the tee out off the ground and went back to the bag, and there were people yelling at me,” he added. “I didn’t realize the ball was in the hole.”

Kim’s best result at The Open was a top 15 finish in 2022.

He finished the third round five strokes over par and 13 strokes behind leader Shane Lowry.

