Shohei Ohtani’s locker cleared out; Angels shut down two-way star for rest of the season

Los Angeles Angels pitcher and designated hitter Shohei Ohtani has dealt with his fair share of injuries this season. But an oblique injury appears to have shut down the two-way star for the remainder of the 2023 MLB season.

The 2021 American League MVP had been sidelined the past 11 games after he injured his oblique during a batting practice session in early September. On Saturday, the Angels announced Ohtani had been placed on the injured list and would miss the rest of the year.

Ohtani had already stopped pitching after he suffered a torn ulnar collateral ligament in August. He decided to keep playing, focusing strictly on hitting.

The Angels lost 11-2 to the Detroit Tigers Friday, and although Ohtani was at the stadium before the game, the soon-to-be free agent’s locker was mostly empty afterward.

Nearly all the of his personal items had been removed from the locker and the adjoining empty stall. A fully packed bag with a logo from the 2023 All-Star Game sat in front of his stall where his shoes would normally be, and only a few workout shirts hung on the rack.

Angels general manager Perry Minasian is expected to speak with reporters ahead of the Angels’ game Saturday night.

The 29-year-old Ohtani produced another impressive season. As a pitcher, he went 10-5 with a 3.14 ERA. As a hitter, he leads the American League with 44 homers, and his 1.066 OPS is second-best in the majors.

Ohtani hasn’t made a public statement since early August.

On Sept. 4, his agent, Nez Balelo of CAA, said Ohtani intends to be a two-way player again. He will soon undergo surgery to repair his elbow.

Balelo added that Ohtani will be ready “when the bell rings” for the start of next season.

Ohtani’s future has been a constant source of speculation this season, which increased after the Angels fell out of the playoff race in August.

