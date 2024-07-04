Shohei Ohtani’s 112 mph home run hits young fan in head at Dodger Stadium

Los Angeles Dodgers superstar Shohei Ohtani mashed his 27th home run of the season Tuesday night, and it gave his team a one-run lead late against the Arizona Diamondbacks.

But as fans at Dodger Stadium cheered Ohtani rounding the bases, a young fan in the right-field seats appeared injured by the home run ball.

Video replay of Ohtani’s home run in slow motion showed the ball hit a child in the forehead while other fans were trying to catch the ball.

It’s unknown if the fan was seriously injured from Ohtani’s hit, which exited his bat at 112 mph.

The home run helped Ohtani’s Dodgers defeat their NL West foe, 6-5, during a season in which the Japanese star isn’t pitching after having elbow ligament surgery in September.

Ohtani his hitting .320, which is just below New York Yankees slugger Aaron Judge (.321) for the league lead in that category. Ohtani passed Baltimore Orioles phenom Gunnar Henderson for second in home runs in MLB.

He may not be on the mound, but Ohtani is living up to the massive 10-year, $700 million deal he signed with the Dodgers this offseason. He’s once again an MVP candidate, this time in the National League after previously winning it in the American League with the Los Angeles Angels.

Ohtani will look to add to his MVP resume Wednesday night against the Diamondbacks.

