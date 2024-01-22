Shirtless Jason Kelce screams after Travis Kelce touchdown, spotted partying with Bills fans in Buffalo

Read this article for free! Plus get unlimited access to thousands of articles, videos and more with your free account! Please enter a valid email address. By entering your email, you are agreeing to Fox News Terms of Service and Privacy Policy, which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive. To access the content, check your email and follow the instructions provided.

Jason Kelce definitely wishes his Philadelphia Eagles were playing this weekend in the Divisional Round, but was still managing to have some fun before the Buffalo Bills-Kansas City Chiefs matchup in New York.

A prime example of that was when his younger brother, Chiefs star Travis Kelce, scored his first touchdown since Week 11 of the regular season to put Kansas City up in the second quarter.

Jason was spotted shirtless in his suite – one that had Taylor Swift, his parents and many others present – screaming into the chilling Buffalo air for his brother.

Even before the game, Jason was spotted in Orchard Park, New York, with the “Bills Mafia” outside Highmark Stadium partying with the enemy.

Jason was among many Bills fans outside the tailgate of Joe Cahn, who is the self-proclaimed official commissioner of tailgating and one who believes he puts together one of the best tailgating experiences in the entire NFL.

One of Cahn’s calling cards is to take a shot out of a hole in a bowling ball and slamming it down after you take it.

Well, Jason decided to participate with tons of Bills fans chanting his name and cheering him on. He successfully drank out of the bowling ball and acknowledged the fans the whole time.

Now, Jason appeared to be wearing a red shirt underneath his green jacket, as he’s clearly in town to support Travis. But there was clearly no need for the shirt in the end.

While his mind has now altered to supporting Travis following the Eagles’ 32-9 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers last week, Jason also discussed the prosect of a potential retirement this offseason.

It was initially reported that Jason would be hanging up his cleats, though he said on his “New Heights” podcast that it wasn’t a decision he was going to make immediately after a crushing loss in the playoffs.

This has been something he’s battled in past seasons, which was chronicled in the Amazon Prime Video documentary, “Kelce,” in which he got very emotional talking about the weight of the decision.

Jason returned to the Eagles on a one-year deal and looked as agile as ever, providing solid blocking for Jalen Hurts & Co. all season long.

But that time will come. For now, Jason appears excited to support his brother’s hopeful trip to yet another Super Bowl with the Chiefs.

And doing so by letting loose in the most Kelce way possible is a great thing to watch.