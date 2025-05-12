Shilo Sanders impressing Buccaneers during rookie minicamp: ‘He’s very intelligent’

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Shilo Sanders isn’t getting as much attention as his little brother, Shedeur, at Tampa Bay Buccaneers rookie minicamp.

But that doesn’t matter as long as he continues to impress his new coaches.

Shilo Sanders signed with the Buccaneers, a team in need of some secondary help entering the 2025 season, in hopes that he can crack the 53-man roster come Week 1. And while training camp is still some months away, he’s done a good job making a good first impression on head coach Todd Bowles.

“Like the rest of the safeties, he’s very intelligent, he’s very loud,” Bowles said. “You can hear him (on the field), making calls and everything, so he has a good grasp of things Day 1. There was about three or four of them that did. He was one of them, but you have to make plays in pads. That’s what it comes down to – knowing what to do and then doing it consistently and constantly getting better every day.”

Sanders also knows how a good impression on the media can work in his favor, as he made sure to shake every one of their hands during his availability. After the introductions were complete, he discussed this opportunity.

“Man, look at where we’re at,” he said. “Look at the whole coaching staff. It’s a really supportive coaching staff. Everybody wants to see everybody do good. Everybody on the team, we all want to see each other win. It’s a great environment to thrive in.”

Sanders has also been impressing his new teammates, including third-round pick Jacob Parrish.

“He’s very smart,” he said. “He helped me a lot with the adjustments. I’m excited to work with him.”

Being a member of the secondary, Sanders has always been compared to his Hall of Fame father, Deion Sanders, which is only natural. But the 25-year-old simply wants to work, and thanks the Buccaneers for the opportunity to show them he can help this season.

“They gave me a chance before anyone so I’m forever grateful to the Buccaneers, and I’m just gonna do everything in my power to help this team win,” he said. “That’s all I want.”

Antoine Winfield Jr. is the Pro Bowl veteran on Bowles’ defense, so free safety is the only likely available spot for Sanders. However, every good secondary needs depth, and those players are also critical pieces on special teams.

Sanders thinks he can separate himself from the pack by showing he can force turnovers.

“Throughout my whole career, I’ve always been a guy who gets the ball out any way, shape or form,” he said. “Forced fumbles, picks, I’m gonna get the ball. That’s the whole point of playing defense. We wanna get the offense the ball.”

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

