Shedeur Sanders ‘truly thankful’ for Donald Trump’s support during historic NFL Draft slide

As Shedeur Sanders continued his unprecedented fall in the NFL Draft last month, President Donald Trump took to social media to voice his support for the quarterback.

“I was truly thankful. I was truly thankful for it,” Sanders, 23, told reporters Saturday.

“Including him there is a lot of fans, a lot of people in barbershops, a lot of hairstylists, a lot of fans of me and of my craft and of my family that was there to support. I was just thankful that I have that foundation overall. As people, we could all come together as one.”

Trump took to Truth Social to express his frustration with the former Colorado star not being selected before the second round began.

“What is wrong with NFL owners, are they STUPID? Deion Sanders was a great college football player, and was even greater in the NFL. He’s also a very good coach, streetwise and smart! Therefore, Shedeur, his quarterback son, has PHENOMENAL GENES, and is all set for Greatness,” Trump wrote.

“He should be ‘picked’ IMMEDIATELY by a team that wants to WIN. Good luck Shedeur, and say hello to your wonderful father!”

The Cleveland Browns selected Sanders with the 144th overall pick in the fifth round, and Sanders will compete for the starting quarterback job.

Sanders is one of five quarterbacks on the roster, and the team does not have a clear starter. Deshaun Watson ruptured an Achilles tendon in January for a second time after he underwent surgery on that same tendon in October 2024. His status for the upcoming season is in doubt.

The Browns acquired Kenny Pickett in a trade with the Philadelphia Eagles and signed Joe Flacco to a one-year contract before the NFL Draft. With the additions of third-round pick Dillon Gabriel and Sanders to an already packed quarterback room, it remains to be seen who will get the Week 1 nod.

Sanders and Gabriel took the field for the first time as members of the Browns during the team’s first rookie minicamp Friday.

