Shedeur Sanders’ throwing mechanics spark NFL debate ahead of draft

Shedeur Sanders had the NFL world talking over the weekend after he threw the football during a pro day with the draft only a few weeks away.

Sanders could be one of the first players chosen in the NFL Draft. He and former Miami Hurricanes quarterback Cam Ward are considered to be the best players at that position available.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

But at his pro day, Sanders’ throwing mechanics sparked a debate. Sanders was seen patting the ball before he threw it. Former NFL quarterback Kyle Sloter believed it could be a “problem” for the former Colorado Buffaloes star in the future.

“I personally believe Shedeur Sanders has a chance to be a good QB in the NFL, but boy is that ball patting going to be a problem,” he wrote on X. “Patting the ball is very common and not a problem when it’s to initiate your throwing motion but Shedeur is bringing the ball to his free hand to pat it?!?! Timing and accuracy are going to be affected.”

PATRICK MAHOMES’ MOM HAS 2-WORD REACTION TO WHITE HOUSE TRIP

New York Jets defensive back Andre Cisco warned that defenders will be able to get to Sanders early.

“Boy better stop patting that ball, we breakin onnat earlyyyy,” he wrote on X.

New York Giants wide receiver Darius Slayton had a different take.

“I promise he can pat the ball and be just fine if DB’s was so good at breaking on ball pats they’d all have 8+ picks a year,” Slayton wrote on social media. “Same guys that fall for a 2 man dagger concept and give up the dig on 3rd&long every season all season long talkin bout a ball pat what a joke.”

Others weighed in as well.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Regardless of the technique, Sanders is poised to be a star in the game. The son of Deion Sanders had 4,134 passing yards and 37 touchdown passes in his final year at Colorado.