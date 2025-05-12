Shedeur Sanders ‘thankful’ after going through Browns’ rookie minicamp

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Shedeur Sanders posted a photo of himself with his teammates at Cleveland Browns rookie minicamp on Sunday as he began his NFL journey in hopes of making the final roster this year.

Sanders and Dillon Gabriel are just two of five quarterbacks on the roster. Both players were selected during the 2025 NFL Draft. They joined Joe Flacco and Kenny Pickett as the active players on the roster. Deshaun Watson is expected to miss the entire season after he re-ruptured his Achilles in the offseason.

The Browns’ No. 5 pick, Mason Graham, also participated in minicamp over the weekend.

“Thankful for every player apart of our Rookie minicamp. Great relationships was made during our time together,” Sanders wrote on X.

Sanders was the last player to leave the field on Friday, according to The Athletic.

He tried to draw any attention away from the highly publicized draft slide that saw him go from a projected No. 2 overall pick to a fifth-round selection. However, he vowed that he was going to have a similar story, much like his mentor, Tom Brady.

The New England Patriots picked Brady No. 199 in the 2000 draft. He was thrust into the starting role in 2001 when Drew Bledsoe went down with an injury. He turned into a record-setting quarterback with seven Super Bowl titles.

“My story’s going to be similar,” he said. “I was a late-round draft pick, but we’re here now, so none of that stuff matters. That just mattered on that day, and I’m just excited to be here and ready to work.”

As the days and weeks go on by, the real work begins. Sanders has an uphill climb to become the team’s starting quarterback.