Shedeur Sanders made it known he didn’t want to play for Ravens: report

Shedeur Sanders reportedly made an effort to avoid being selected by the Baltimore Ravens in the 2025 NFL Draft.

The Ravens had plans to take the former Colorado Buffaloes standout quarterback with the 141st pick of the draft, ESPN reported Sunday.

However, Sanders reportedly made it known that he didn’t want to get stuck behind two-time NFL MVP Lamar Jackson on the depth chart.

Sanders was looking to be chosen by a team for which he would have a chance to play. The Ravens ended up taking offensive lineman Carson Vinson, and Sanders went to the Cleveland Browns a few picks later.

He would have been in a battle with Cooper Rush and Devin Leary for the backup job. Rush joined the Ravens from the Dallas Cowboys in the offseason. Leary was signed to a futures contract in January but didn’t make the final roster.

Sanders performed well enough for the Browns to keep him. They traded Kenny Pickett to the Las Vegas Raiders and waived Tyler Huntley.

Sanders is No. 3 on the Browns’ depth chart entering the second week of the 2025 season. He is behind Joe Flacco and fellow rookie teammate Dillon Gabriel.

Cleveland takes on the Ravens on Sunday afternoon.