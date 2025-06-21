Shedeur Sanders’ interaction with police after getting pulled over for speeding revealed in bodycam footage

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Bodycam footage has emerged of Cleveland Browns rookie quarterback Shedeur Sanders being pulled over for speeding by an Ohio police officer.

Sanders, a member of the Cleveland Browns for less than two months, was pulled over for speeding twice in the month of June, police records show.

Sanders, the son of NFL Hall of Famer Deion Sanders, was cited for allegedly driving 101 mph in a 60 mph zone, while a woman identified as Jasmine Hammond was driving in another vehicle nearby, according to footage from the most recent incident June 17.

The footage showed an officer pulling Sanders over and approaching the quarterback.

“I got you at 101 miles per hour,” the officer says. “I got her at 92.”

Hammond was ultimately let go with a warning, an officer said.

“I’m going to give your girl a break,” the officer added.

“I’m gonna cut you a break,” the officer told Sanders in the clip. “I’m not going to give her a ticket. … But 101, I got a dashcam and stuff, man.”

The speeding tickets at the start of Sanders’ NFL career have raised concerns.

Records also indicate Sanders failed to appear for a June 13 arraignment for the first speeding ticket he received June 6.

The rookie quarterback addressed those traffic tickets while appearing at teammate David Njoku’s charity softball game Thursday.

“I made some wrong choices personally, and I can own up to them,” Sanders said, via Pro Football Talk . “I made some, you know, not great choices. … I learned.”

The former Colorado standout entered April’s draft with many projecting him as a first-round selection. It took until the fifth round for the young signal-caller to hear his name called.

Sanders was drafted 144th overall by the Cleveland Browns . His slide in the draft began after the New York Giants traded up to 25 to select Jaxson Dart. Then, on the second day of the draft, three other quarterbacks — Tyler Shough, Jalen Milroe and Dillon Gabriel — were all taken. Gabriel also went to the Browns.

Questions about Sanders’ character arose heading into the draft and have persisted in the months since.

The Tuesday before the draft, NFL Media released a summary of the top 18 prospects in this year’s class.

Sanders’ section included comments from an anonymous assistant coach, who said Sanders was “the worst formal interview I’ve ever been in in my life. He’s so entitled. He takes unnecessary sacks. He never plays on time. He has horrible body language. He blames teammates. … But the biggest thing is, he’s not that good.”

An anonymous longtime executive added, “It didn’t go great in our interview. He wants to dictate what he’s going to do and what’s best for him. He makes you feel small.”

Then, weeks after Sanders was drafted, a CBS analyst recalled when Sanders skipped out on something he was “supposed to be doing.”

Star players, normally quarterbacks, and coaches often meet with broadcasters in the days leading up to a game. Before a game against Colorado State, Sanders skipped one of those meetings, according to CBS’ Ross Tucker.

Tucker said Sanders was initially supposed to speak with CBS on a Wednesday, but it was pushed back two days because he was getting treatment for an injury. But he never showed up to the rescheduled meeting.

“We weren’t really given a reason, but we did not talk to Shedeur at the production meetings, which, as you know, starting quarterback, especially high-profile player like that, very unusual. I walk out of the hotel, and there’s a pickup truck in front of the hotel, and Shedeur is just sitting in the back of the pickup truck,” Tucker said on “The Dan Patrick Show.”

“It just made me wonder. People asked me, NFL people asked me after that game, ‘What did you think of Shedeur?’ And I said, ‘I didn’t get to talk to him.’ Maybe he’s the greatest kid ever, maybe he’s a bad kid. I don’t know. But I told them the story, and they just kind of nodded their head.

“And it just made me wonder how many stories are there like that in which Shedeur did things that were not customary. He did things non-traditionally. It certainly seemed like that was the deal with a lot of the combine interviews and meetings with teams. And especially at that position, I think it makes them very nervous that already in college he was getting out of things that you’re supposed to be doing. What’s he gonna be like if he’s a first-round pick in the NFL Draft?”

Sanders, the son of Pro Football Hall of Famer Deion Sanders , is one of several quarterbacks competing for the Browns’ starting role.

While Joe Flacco brings the most experience in the group, Kenny Pickett has also started games in the NFL. Dillon Gabriel and Sanders were both part of the Browns’ 2025 draft class. Deshuan Watson vowed to return “better than ever” after reinjuring his Achilles tendon in January, but it remains to be seen whether he will take snaps in 2025.