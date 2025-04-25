Shedeur Sanders falls out of 1st round of NFL Draft

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

The rumors that Shedeur Sanders would fall out of the first round were very true.

The Colorado quarterback went unselected in the first round of the NFL Draft on Thursday night.

Sanders, at one point, was considered to be the 1B to Cam Ward’s 1A. Ward separated himself, and went first overall to the Tennessee Titans.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

But, in recent days, it was becoming apparent that teams did not love Sanders – the Raiders took Ashton Jeanty at six, and the Saints went with Kelvin Banks Jr. at nine, officially starting the Sanders fall.

All eyes were on the Pittsburgh Steelers at No. 21. But as no one traded up in front of them, the Steelers’ selection came and went without a QB – they opted for Derrick Harmon.

The New York Giants traded back in to the first round, but they opted for Jaxson Dart instead.

Matthew Stafford’s age put the Los Angeles Rams on notice, but they decided to pass, thus ending any quarterback needs in the first round.

GET FULL 2025 NFL DRAFT COVERAGE WITH REAL-TIME PICKS, EXPERT ANALYSIS AND CAN’T-MISS MOMENTS

Earlier this week, coaches sounded off on Sanders, with one calling his formal interview “the worst,” adding “he’s not that good.”

“He’s so entitled. He takes unnecessary sacks. He never plays on time. He has horrible body language. He blames teammates,” the coach continued. “But the biggest thing is, he’s not that good.”

Sanders exuded confidence hours before the draft.

“I’m built for whatever today may bring,” he posted on social media.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The Browns, still needy at quarterback, own the first pick of the second round, so perhaps Sanders won’t be waiting too much longer and hear his name early on Friday evening.

But it certainly is quite the drop.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.