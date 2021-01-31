Shaquille O'Neal says Tom Brady stuck it to Patriots by leading Buccaneers to Super Bowl

NBA icon Shaquille O’Neal is impressed with Tom Brady’s career resume.

He was so impressed with him that he mentioned Brady’s success with the New England Patriots, where we won six Super Bowls in 20 years, and how quickly he was able to go to another franchise and take them to the big game in his first year as the team’s starting quarterback.

O’Neal, who will be hosting his own Super Bowl pre-game show called “The Shaq Bowl” next weekend, thinks the Patriots did Brady “dirty” at the end of their historical run, and he loves that the future Hall of Fame QB is sticking it to his old team by leading the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to the Super Bowl for the first time since 2002.

“The way he came in … this is his 10th Super Bowl and [to] play with a franchise and then the franchise kinda [says], ‘Oh, you’re old, bye!’ and he said ‘Okay, you don’t wanna take care of me, after all, I did for this city? Watch this!’

“[Then he] goes to another a city, promises them a Super Bowl and delivers??? Wooo!!!” O’Neal said via TMZ Sports.

O’Neal doesn’t think Brady is the only player on the Bucs to get left high and dry. Tampa Bay running back Leonard Fournette, who was released by the Jacksonville Jaguars back in August, apparently received some advice from O’Neal after he signed with the Buccaneers.

“They did him kinda dirty in Jacksonville,” O’Neal said. “I had a conversation with him. I told him to keep his head up. So, when he was going to Tampa I said, ‘Hey, man, this is your chance to let everybody know they were wrong about you.’”

“He’s been playing fabulous,” O’Neal added.