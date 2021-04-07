Shaquille O'Neal pays for man's engagement ring: 'I’m just trying to make people smile'

Shaquille O’Neal is the gift that keeps on giving.

The 7-foot basketball Hall of Famer, who works as an NBA analyst on TNT, was shopping at a Zales jewelry store in Atlanta, and that’s where he saw a young man looking to buy a wedding ring for his girlfriend. So what did O’Neal do? He paid for the ring himself.

A video went viral on social media of O’Neal handing the salesman his credit card. On Tuesday night’s NBA postgame show on TNT O’Neal talked about the kind gesture he made.

“This happened yesterday,” O’Neal explained. “I went in there to get some hoop earrings. I seen the guy come in and he was just so shy. And he was saying, ‘How much I owe to pay off my ring?’ I was like, ‘My man, how much is the ring?’”

According to O’Neal, the young man was going to finance the ring, and he said that he was going to come back to the store each month to pay for it, but O’Neal said that he would pay for it.

“I was like, ‘You know what? Tell your girlfriend I got it. I’ll take care of it,’” O’Neal said. “At first, he didn’t want to take it… I said don’t worry about it. I do it all the time. I’m just trying to make people smile, that’s all.”

O’Neal had no idea that he was being recorded during the moment.

This isn’t the first time the former Lakers star paid it forward to someone. O’Neal said recently that he met a woman at a furniture store who had an autistic daughter, and he paid for their new furniture.

“This is something that I do every day,” he said. “I’m into making people happy. Whenever I leave the house I try to do a good deed.”