Shaq disapproves of ever-changing NBA rules: ‘I wish I was playing with these butter cups’

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

NBA legend Shaquille O’Neal admitted he wished he played in today’s league because of the rules that cater to the offensive players over the defense.

O’Neal said in the latest episode of “The Big Podcast with Shaq” released on Sunday he would dominate the NBA if he was still roaming around the paint right now.

He was asked whether the rules changing or developing were hurting the game.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

“I think it’s hurting the game. It’s a old saying, if it’s not broke do not fix it. I think a lot of times these rules changes because people are complaining,” the former Los Angeles Lakers superstar said.

“It’s a lot of guys being mentioned now and only a few you can pick from this dimension and bring them in. LeBron, Steph guys like that, but I’m mentioned with the old aliens. So like people always, you hating, you hating. It’s not that I’m hating, I wish I was playing with these butter cups right now, I wish I was. I promise you I wish I was playing. Ah, it’ll be a slaughterhouse up there.”

NBA CHAMP ROBERT HORRY JOKES ABOUT CLIPPERS’ TITLE CHANCES, MAKES LEBRON JAMES PREDICTION

O’Neal would likely still have an incredible presence down in the paint. He managed to throw players like Chris Dudley and Todd MacCulloch down low while also having the benefit of being teammates with players who could stretch the floor like Kobe Bryant and Dwyane Wade.

In today’s game, however, the 7-footers and other tall and bigger athletes have the ability to not only take players on the dribble drive into the paint but also shoot the three-pointer. Karl-Anthony Towns, Zion Williamson, Giannis Antetokounmpo, Nikola Jokic and Joel Embiid are just some of the players who could burn defenses from the perimeter and in the paint.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Who would win a defensive battle between O’Neal and a player like Antetokounmpo? In the words of Kanye West, “I guess we’ll never know.”