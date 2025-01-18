Shane Gillis has ‘pretty big prayer’ for Notre Dame ahead of national title game vs Ohio State

Notre Dame Fighting Irish football fan Shane Gillis offered a prayer for his team to defeat Ohio State in the national championship on Monday night.

The comedian appeared in an Under Armour advertisement praying to God to let his team win their first national title since 1988.

The Fighting Irish are in the national title game itself for the first time since 2012 but the NCAA’s punishment over using ineligible players forced the team to vacate wins that season.

“Hey, God. It’s me Shane. I know I haven’t been here in a while but I have a pretty big prayer for you,” he said in the ad. “Notre Dame is in the national championship on Monday. I know you know, because you’ve been with us the whole time – couple weeks ago, that field goal. I know you have a lot going on, so that was pretty chill you took time to help us with that.

“I should also say I hath not bet on any of these games … Alright, I have, I hath bet. But going forward, if Notre Dame wins, thou will not bet on games … for a month. Couple weeks. I’m probably going to bet on Sunday.

“Come on, God. I know you can help us. Trucking dudes. Pick sixes everywhere. Maybe a couple Fumblerooskis! Just please let Notre Dame win a national championship.”

Gillis was at Notre Dame’s win over Indiana in the College Football Playoff first round.

He ribbed former Alabama Crimson Tide head coach Nick Saban, who apparently got legitimately angry with Gillis over the jabs about SEC schools paying players.