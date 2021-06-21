Sha'Carri Richardson puts world on notice at Olympic trials: 'I'm that girl'

Sha’Carri Richardson put on a dominant display during U.S. Olympic track and field trials over the weekend, winning in the 100-meter semis and finals and securing a spot on the American team.

The 21-year-old, with her long orange hair, put the world on notice with about a month before the Olympic Games begin in Tokyo.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

“I just want the world to know that I’m that girl,” she said after winning the semis Saturday. “That every time I step on the track, I’m going to try to do what it is that me, my coach and my support team believe I can do.”

In the semis, she clocked in with a wind-aided 10.64. She recorded a 10.86 time in the finals.

The former LSU star was also asked about her hairstyles that seemed to catch the attention of everyone in Eugene, Ore.

DRESSEL, LEDECKY LEAD POWERFUL US SWIM TEAM HEADED TO TOKYO

“It’s loud and encouraging and, honestly, dangerous,” she said. “Knowing I’m coming to one of the biggest meets there is, if you’re going to out there and be the best, you need to look the best.”

Richardson also revealed she was running with a heavy heart. After the 100-meter win, she went into the stands and celebrated with her grandmother and other family members. She revealed her biological mother had died last week.

“I’m still here. Last week, finding out my biological mother passed away and still choosing to pursue my dreams, still coming out here, still here to make the family that I do still have on this earth proud. And the fact [is] nobody knows what I go through. Everybody has struggles and I understand that, but y’all see me on this track and y’all see the poker face I put on, but nobody but them and my coach know what I go through on a day-to-day basis,” she said, via ESPN.

“I’m highly grateful for them. Without them, there would be no me. Without my grandmother, there would be no Sha’Carri Richardson. My family is my everything, my everything until the day I’m done.”

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Richardson hopes to be the first female American to win the 100-meter in the Olympics since 1996.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.