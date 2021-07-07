American sprinter Sha’Carri Richardson has come to grips with completely missing the Tokyo Olympics after a positive marijuana test led to a suspension and then being left off the U.S. relay team.

Richardson’s positive marijuana test led to the 30-day suspension which nullified her victory at the U.S. Olympic track and field trials and kept her from the 100-meter race in Tokyo. Her name was also left off a list of possible runners for the relay team. She was not offered a spot.

The 21-year-old opened up to TMZ Sports on Wednesday about getting left off the roster.

“Honestly, that news didn’t bother me because me and my team were realistic, so we kind of figured that they would say that in the first place,” she said, adding she’s maintaining a positive outlook.

“I understand the situation that’s going on. So, I’m accepting of it, and I just know what I have to do moving forward in my career.”

Richardson admitted to using marijuana to help her cope with the death of her mother. The positive test nullified her victory at the Olympic trials and the spot for the 4×100-meter race went with it.

A Change.org petition called on the International Olympic Committee and the World Anti-Doping Agency to reinstate her. The petition garnered nearly 70,000 signatures as of Wednesday night.

