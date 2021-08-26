Sha’Carri Richardson raised eyebrows Wednesday when she appeared to throw shade at fellow American track-mate Allyson Felix.

Richardson’s week got off to a rocky start when she finished in ninth place in her return to the track from a marijuana suspension. Felix on Tuesday appeared on “Jimmy Kimmel Live” and gave Richardson some words of encouragement in her interview with guest host Stephen A. Smith.

“She’s obviously been through so much,” said Felix, who triumphed at the Olympics picking up her 11th total medal. “I hope that she’s just supported. I hope that people rally around her. Obviously she has a great personality, and she’s brought a lot of attention to the sport. I think she’ll be in the sport for a very long time.

“I think just more than anything, for all athletes, there’s so much that goes into it — we just, you know, give her the support that she needs.”

Richardson appeared to take Felix’s words as a slight.

“Encouraging words on TV shows are just as real as well nothing at all,” she wrote on her Instagram Stories.

She then shared a separate post on her Stories, which read: “Be a good person, but don’t waste time proving it.”

Richardson raced the 100-meter sprint at Prefontaine Track in Oregon in the Diamond League event. Jamaica’s Elaine Thompson-Herah won the race, besting her Olympics time with 10.54 seconds.

Richardson tweeted Monday that she could only go up from here.

“Only way from 9th is up!” she wrote.

Even though Richardson was disappointing in her return to the track, she had a trackside interview with NBC that went viral on social media. Richardson said she was “not upset at myself at all” despite the ninth-place finish.

“This is one race,” Richardson said. “I’m not done. You know what I’m capable of. Count me out if you want to. Talk all the s— you want. Because I’m here to stay. I’m not done. I’m the sixth fastest woman in this game ever. Can’t nobody ever take that from me.”

She later added: “This last month was a journey for me, but that’s no excuse, because at the end of the day I’m an athlete. Today was a day, but it’s not every day. It’s not the end of the world. And like I say, if you count me out, joke’s on you.”

Richardson won the 100-meter dash on the same track at the U.S. Olympic track and field trials in June before the suspension.

