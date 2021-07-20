U.S. track star Sha’Carri Richardson, who was barred from the Olympics after a positive marijuana test, resurfaced Tuesday night in a Beats by Dre commercial that also debuted a Kanye West song snippet.

In the commercial, Richardson is seen on the track in Nike cleats and wearing Beats by Dre earbuds.

The words “Live Your Truth” appear as the commercial fades to black.

The advertisement also promoted West’s new song “No Child Left Behind” which is set to appear on his latest album “DONDA.” The album is set to drop in full on Friday with a livestream listening party set for 8 p.m. ET on Apple Music on Thursday night.

“(Sha’Carri Richardson) doesn’t need you to let her do anything,” the company’s tweet read.

Richardson’s positive marijuana test led to the 30-day suspension which nullified her victory at the U.S. Olympic track and field trials and kept her from the 100-meter race in Tokyo. Her name was also left off a list of possible runners for the relay team. She was not offered a spot.

The 21-year-old opened up to TMZ Sports earlier this month about getting left off the roster.

“Honestly, that news didn’t bother me because me and my team were realistic, so we kind of figured that they would say that in the first place,” she said, adding she’s maintaining a positive outlook.

“I understand the situation that’s going on. So, I’m accepting of it, and I just know what I have to do moving forward in my career.”

Richardson admitted to using marijuana to help her cope with the death of her mother. The positive test nullified her victory at the Olympic trials and the spot for the 4×100-meter race went with it.

Richardson received support from other American athletes, including NFL star Patrick Mahomes.