SF Giants' Mike Yastrzemski ends game with home run, socially distant celebration

San Francisco Giants outfielder Mike Yastrzemski hit a walk-off home run against the San Diego Padres on Wednesday night and gave fans a first look at a socially distanced celebration.

Yastrzemski’s dinger was his second of the night and it splashed down in McCovey Cove – which is just beyond the right field wall at AT&T Park. Cameras caught one kayaker falling into the water to get the ball.

As the outfielder rounded third he was smiling a bit. Not only because he had just given his team the win, but his teammates were socially distanced around him as he headed for home — something that player will have to get used to during a pandemic-impacted world.

“That was weird. I didn’t know what to expect,” the grandson of MLB legend Carl Yastrzemski said after the game. “Obviously we’re trying to do our best to stay safe and avoid as much contact as possible. Sometimes in that situation you just have to follow the lead and everybody was doing the right thing. We just jumped around.”

Giants manager Gabe Kapler praised Yastrzemski after the game.

“Tonight was an important moment in Yaz’s career,” he said. “He just looks like a great all-around player right now. It’s starting to seem like this is who Yaz is. He’s a real leader in the clubhouse as well.”

San Francisco moves to 3-3 with the win. San Diego falls to 4-2.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.