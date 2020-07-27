SF Giants' Darin Ruf crashes into Dodgers' bullpen gate while making catch

San Francisco Giants outfielder Darin Ruf saved a possible game-tying run in the sixth inning against the Los Angeles Dodgers on Sunday night.

Corey Seager was facing Rico Garcia when he drilled a ball out to left field. Ruf tracked the ball and made a leaping grab while running into the gate that separates the Dodgers’ bullpen from the rest of the field.

Ruf secured the ball for the second out of the inning and kept a Dodgers player from going from first to home and tying the game up late.

San Francisco added another run in the seventh inning to give them a comfortable lead as they wrapped up a win against Los Angeles. The Giants moved to 2-2 on the season while the Dodgers fell to 2-2.

Ruf finished the game 2-for-4 with an RBI. Donovan Solano and Mauricio Dubon also contributed with RBIs in the win.

Wily Peralta picked up the win for San Francisco after one inning of work. Drew Smyly, who started the game, lasted 3 1/3 innings and allowed one run. He got the no-decision.

Los Angeles’ Julio Urias lasted five innings and allowed only one run.

The lone Dodgers run came from a Cody Bellinger RBI in the third inning.