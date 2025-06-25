Several notable NBA veterans on the move as teams swing trades ahead of draft night

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

The Oklahoma City Thunder defeated the Indiana Pacers Sunday in Game 7 of the NBA Finals. When the Thunder hoisted the coveted Larry O’Brien trophy, it also marked the official start of the offseason.

Although the offseason is just a couple of days old, teams have been active in the trade market as the NBA Draft approaches.

The Grizzlies and Pacers pulled off trades during the Finals. Memphis sent guard Desmond Bane to the Orlando Magic in exchange for players and draft picks. Meanwhile, Indiana executed a deal that involved draft picks.

Here’s a look at other notable NBA trades so far this offseason:

Three-team deal sends Kristaps Porzingis to Atlanta

It wasn’t clear Clint Capela would return to the Hawks for the 2025-26 season. Atlanta filled the potential void at center by acquiring Kristaps Porzingis from the Celtics in a three-team deal. The Brooklyn Nets were also part of the deal, USA Today Sports reported Tuesday.

Wizards send NBA champion guard to New Orleans in exchange for CJ McCollum

On Tuesday, ESPN reported a trade involving the Washington Wizards and New Orleans Pelicans. The deal sent Jordan Poole, Saddiq Bey and a draft pick to New Orleans.

Washington landed star guard CJ McCollum, the 2016 NBA Most Improved Player; forward Kelly Olynyk; and a future draft selection.

Celtics trade star guard Jrue Holiday

On Monday, reports surfaced about two-time NBA All-Star Jrue Holiday’s future home. Holiday spent the past two seasons with the Boston Celtics, helping the franchise secure its record 18th NBA title last year.

But the star guard will reportedly begin the 2025-26 season in the Western Conference with the Portland Trail Blazers. The Celtics received Anfernee Simons and a pair of future draft picks in exchange for Holiday.

Kevin Durant’s uneven run with Suns comes to an end

On Sunday, 2014 NBA MVP Kevin Durant was traded to the Houston Rockets. According to ESPN, the Phoenix Suns received Dillon Brooks, Jalen Green and six draft picks in exchange for the two-time NBA champion forward.

The NBA Draft begins at 8 p.m. EDT Wednesday, June 25, from the Barclays Center in New York. The second round is scheduled for Thursday, June 26.

