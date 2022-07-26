Sergio Garcia to ‘hold off’ on DP World Tour resignation over Ryder Cup eligibility

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Sergio Garcia is taking a different stance on resigning his DP World Tour membership.

The 16-time European Tour winner said earlier this month following the British Open that he intended on leaving the circuit over the fallout he’s faced since joining LIV Golf, but things changed this week over the revelation that doing so would rule him out of the 2023 Ryder Cup.

“When I finished the Open Championship [last] Sunday, I said that I was most likely going to resign my membership from the [DP World] Tour,” Garcia told ESPN. “That obviously meant not being eligible for the Ryder Cup because you have to be a member.”

“But thanks to the things that Jon Rahm said, and I had a couple of good conversations with guys on the [DP World] Tour, I’m going to hold off on that. I want to at least see what’s happening when the Ryder Cup qualification starts,” he continued.

“See what kind of rules and eligibilities they have in there. If I agree with what they [are], I’ll definitely keep playing whatever I can on the tour and try to qualify for that Ryder Cup team. And if not, then we’ll move on. But it is definitely something that is in my mind.”

Rahm voiced his hope for a reconciliation between Garcia and the DP World Tour following the British Open.

“Sergio knows very well that he has dedicated his life to the European Tour in his 25 years as a pro,” Rahm said, via Sports Illustrated. “That they turn their backs on him that way doesn’t seem right to me. And it is what it is. It is not my decision and that he has to make this decision, it hurts me.”

Garcia has 11 wins on the PGA Tour and 16 wins on the European Tour. His only major win came at the Masters. He resigned his PGA Tour membership upon joining the rival Saudi-backed league.