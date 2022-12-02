Sergio Garcia responds to Tiger Woods’ comments, defends Greg Norman: ‘We support him’

There have been two members of the PGA Tour who have called for Greg Norman – CEO of LIV Golf – to step down, and now a member of the LIV Tour is firing back.

Sergio Garcia, who joined LIV early on, responded to comments made by 15-time major champion Tiger Woods, who called for Norman to no longer be a part of LIV.

“They say that Greg Norman has to go; and Monahan has to stay or go?” Garcia said in Spanish of the PGA Tour commissioner, according to Sports Illustrated. “It’s very easy to say those on the other side have to go. And those on your side? There are also people who have done things wrong.

“You have to look at everything. Greg Norman is our CEO and we support him. We all wish we could come to an agreement. There are people who could have done wrong in both places, but it seems that there are only bad guys on one side.”

On Tuesday, before the start of the Hero World Challenge, Woods said that Norman “has to go” for the PGA Tour and LIV Golf to have an amicable relationship.

“I think Greg has to go, first of all,” Woods said Tuesday. “And then obviously the litigation against us, and then our countersuit against them. Those would then have to be at a stay as well. Then we can talk. We can all talk freely.”

Woods’ comments echo those of Rory McIlroy, who first called for Norman to step away in mid-November.

“There’s a few things that I would like to see on the LIV side that needs to happen,” McIlroy said ahead of the DP World Tour Championship in Dubai. “I think Greg needs to go. I think he needs to just exit stage left. He’s made his mark, but I think now is the right time to sort of say, ‘Look, you’ve got this thing off the ground, but no one is going to talk unless there’s an adult in the room that can actually try to mend fences.'”

Garcia, who resigned his PGA Tour card after joining LIV, also said that the lawsuits must be settled before both sides can work out their differences.

“First everything has to be settled,” he said. “It’s not easy now that we’re involved in a legal process and also because everything we want is prohibited. If you’re sitting with someone who every time you propose something is a ‘no’ … in the end, how are you going to reach an agreement if only what they say is worth it? I don’t know how we will reach an agreement.”

LIV announced three new locations for events in 2023 on Wednesday, with tournaments being held in Mexico, Singapore and Spain.